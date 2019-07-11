Ron Adams rejects Los Angeles Lakers, remains with Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Ron Adams (L) sits next to head coach Steve Kerr during a game against the Chicago Bulls. Adams turned down the Los Angeles Lakers and will remain in a revised role with the Warriors. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Ron Adams will remain with the Golden State Warriors after rejecting an assistant-coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers.

League sources told ESPN and the Mercury News on Thursday that Adams will remain with the Warriors in a revised role. The Lakers previously received permission from Golden State to speak with Adams about the possibility of joining Frank Vogel's coaching staff.

Adams has served as a key assistant coach for the Warriors, primarily focusing on the team's defensive game plans. He finished his sixth season on head coach Steve Kerr's staff and 25th season as an NBA assistant.

The Lakers valued Adams' basketball knowledge and his ability to relate to players and coaches, according to the Mercury News. Adams has held assistant-coaching jobs with the San Antonio Spurs (1992-94), Philadelphia 76ers (1994-96), Milwaukee Bucks (1998-2003), Chicago Bulls (2003-08, 2010-13), Oklahoma City Thunder (2008-10) and Boston Celtics (2013-14).

Los Angeles is searching for another coach to join current assistants Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins on Vogel's staff.