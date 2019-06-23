Los Angeles Lakers receive permission to talk to Warriors' Ron Adams

Los Angeles head coach Frank Vogel (pictured) and the Lakers will talk to Golden State Warriors assistant coach Ron Adams about a possible role on Vogel's staff. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers received permission to talk with Golden State Warriors assistant coach Ron Adams regarding a role on Frank Vogel's coaching staff, league sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Saturday.

Adams' interest in the job is unclear, but a significant financial offer may lure the top assistant coach to the Lakers, according to ESPN. Vogel and the Lakers want to put together an experienced coaching staff, with the current group already consisting of former NBA head coaches Lionel Hollins and Jason Kidd.

Adams, who has been voted as the league's best assistant coach by NBA general managers for the last four years, is considered one of the top assistants and defensive minds in the NBA. He finished his fifth season on Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's staff, and 25th season as an assistant coach in the league.

The 71-year-old coach has won five Western Conference titles and is a three-time NBA champion during his time with the Warriors.

Adams also has served as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs (1992-94), Philadelphia 76ers (1994-96), Milwaukee Bucks (1998-2003), Chicago Bulls (2003-08, 2010-13), Oklahoma City Thunder (2008-10) and Boston Celtics (2013-14).