Los Angeles Lakers to sign free-agent guard Avery Bradley

July 8 (UPI) -- Former Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

League sources told ESPN and the Los Angeles Times that Bradley will sign a two-year, $9.7 million deal with the Lakers once he clears waivers. The contract will include a player option in the second year, according to ESPN.

Bradley is expected to clear waivers Monday after the Memphis Grizzlies released him Saturday. The Lakers will use their room exception to acquire the veteran guard.

The 28-year-old guard, who is known for his defensive prowess, started 49 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season before being traded to the Grizzlies in February. The Clippers added forward JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple in the deal.

Bradley started 14 games for the Grizzlies, averaging 16.1 points, 4.0 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.6 minutes per game in Memphis despite knee and shin injuries.

The Celtics selected Bradley in the first round (No. 19 overall) of the 2010 NBA Draft out of Texas. He spent his first seven seasons with the Celtics before he was traded to the Detroit Pistons ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

After playing 40 games with the Pistons, Bradley was dealt to the Clippers on Jan. 29, 2018, as part of the Blake Griffin trade.

Bradley has career averages of 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game in the regular season. In 39 playoff games, he has averaged 12.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. He started at guard during the Celtics' run to the Eastern Conference finals in 2017.