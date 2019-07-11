Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis did not score in his lone appearance this season in the Big3 basketball league. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- The Big3 basketball league will be without the services of Baron Davis, Lamar Odom, Bonzi Wells and Jermaine O'Neal for the 2019 season.

Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league announced the deactivations Wednesday. The league also announced Glenn "Big Baby" Davis received a significant fine for behavior detrimental to the league.

Sources told ESPN all four players were deactivated for competitive reasons, not off-the-court issues. The Big3 said the changes were made to "maximize competition, protect the health of players and to raise the level of the professionalism" of the league.

Baron Davis, O'Neal and Wells had yet to play in a game this season. Odom was co-captain of the Enemies. He scored two points and had four rebounds and an assist in the team's Week 1 loss to Bivouac.

Davis ranked 16th in the league last season in scoring. O'Neal ranked 24th in scoring during his 2018 Big3 campaign.

Former NBA star Joe Johnson leads the league with 24.3 points and 4.7 points per game. Reggie Evans is averaging a league-best 14 rebounds per game. The Triplets and Killer 3's lead the league standings with matching 3-0 records entering Week 4.

Johnson leads the Triplets, while Stephen Jackson leads the Killer 3's. Jackson is averaging 22 points and five rebounds per game this season.