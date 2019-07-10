Boston Celtics release former first-round pick Guerschon Yabusele

July 10 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics released big man Guerschon Yabusele after spending two seasons with the franchise.

The team announced the move Wednesday. Yabusele averaged only 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game over the last two seasons.

The Celtics selected Yabusele with one of their three first-round draft picks in the 2016 NBA Draft. Boston picked the 6-foot-8 big man with the No. 16 overall pick after taking forward Jaylen Brown with the No. 3 selection.

Yabusele was considered one of the top international prospects ahead of the draft. He spent his first year in China, but failed to develop during his time with the Celtics.

Boston owes Yabusele $3.1 million for the 2019 season. He suffered a pinkie injury during summer league play, which was expected to sideline him indefinitely.

Our guards are learning that it's pretty easy playing with Tacko Fall. "If we're in trouble, we just throw it up." https://t.co/bn1oFQRr3V— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 9, 2019

After waiving Yabusele, the Celtics could open a spot on the roster for training camp, potentially leading to Tacko Fall joining the team. Fall, the 7-foot-6 center out of UCF, has starred for the Celtics during the summer league.