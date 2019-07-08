Warriors trade Damian Jones, pick to Hawks for Omari Spellman

Golden State Warriors center Damian Jones (R) started 22 games at center last season before suffering a torn pectoral muscle. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors traded center Damian Jones and a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Warriors acquired big man Omari Spellman from the Hawks in the deal, the team announced Monday.

The Hawks selected Spellman in the first round (No. 30 overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft out of Villanova. He appeared in only 46 games with Atlanta last season, averaging 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game before a high left ankle sprain ended his 2018-19 campaign.

Spellman joins the Warriors' center rotation of Kevon Looney, Willie Cauley-Stein and Alen Smailagic. He also plays power forward, where he will join former Villanova teammate Eric Paschall and Draymond Green.

Jones appeared in only 25 games for the Warriors over his first two seasons with the team. He started 22 games at center last season before sustaining a torn pectoral muscle.

The Warriors picked Jones in the first round (No. 30 overall) of the 2016 draft out of Vanderbilt. In three seasons with Golden State, he averaged 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game and won two NBA championships.