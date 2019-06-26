Kevin Durant won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant declined his $31.5 million player option for the 2019-20 season and will become an unrestricted free agent.

ESPN and The Athletic reported Durant will forgo the final season of a four-year contract he signed with Golden State after the 2015-16 season. He averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 78 games this season.

The two-time NBA champion averaged 32.3 points in 12 playoff games. Durant expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2019-20 season after tearing his Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Durant, 30, is eligible to sign a five-year, $221 million max contract with the Warriors. He can also sign a four-year, $164 million max deal with another team.

ESPN reported Durant is considering returning to Golden State, but is also thinking about signing with the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers or New York Knicks.

Durant spent his first nine seasons with the Seattle Supersonics/Oklahoma City Thunder. He is a 10-time All-Star and was named NBA MVP in 2014.

NBA free agency begins Sunday at 6 p.m. EDT. Players cannot officially sign their new contracts until July 6.