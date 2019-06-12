Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) re-aggravated his lower right leg injury during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Photo by Warren Toda/EPA-EFE

June 12 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors superstar forward Kevin Durant underwent surgery Wednesday in New York City after rupturing his Achilles tendon against the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Durant announced his successful procedure with a message on his Instagram, which included a photo of him in the hospital.

"What's good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success," Durant wrote. "My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way.

"Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that's what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three-peat. It's just the way things go in this game and I'm proud my brothers got the [win]. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I'm a hooper."

Durant added that he'll be cheering on the Warriors, who defeated the Raptors 106-105 in Game 5, as they prepare for the sixth game in the NBA championship series.

The Warriors announced that Dr. Martin O'Malley performed the operation at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Golden State said that Durant "is recovering well."

Durant, who hadn't played since May 8 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets, played 12 minutes Monday night before suffering his major Achilles injury while dribbling around Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.

The star forward was wearing a walking boot and used crutches as he exited Scotiabank Arena in the third quarter. Warriors general manager Bob Myers and Rick Celebrini, the Warriors' director of sports medicine, accompanied him out of the arena.

Durant has a $31.5 million player option for the 2019-20 season. It is unclear how his injury will impact his off-season plans.

Game 6 is Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. The Raptors hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.