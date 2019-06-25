Andre Iguodala accuses Golden State Warriors of lying about his leg injury

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala said he had a fractured leg in the 2018 postseason, but the Warriors labeled it a bone bruise. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Andre Iguodala accused the Golden State Warriors of lying about a leg injury he suffered in the 2018 postseason.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, Iguodala said his leg injury was a fracture. The Warriors labeled the injury as a left lateral leg contusion.

"Everyone is feeding stuff in our head," Iguodala said. "Last year it happened to me. I missed the last [four] games of the Houston series. It goes to Game 7, we barely get out of that series. Now they're looking at me like, 'When are you coming back?' I had a fractured leg, but it's being put out there like, 'He's got a bone bruise.'

"I'm fighting with the team, I'm fighting with people, I'm fighting with the media. Then my teammates ask me every day, 'How you feeling?'"

Iguodala sat out the final four games of last year's Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets. He also missed the first two games of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to the leg injury.

The Warriors' medical staff received criticism during this year's NBA Finals after superstar forward Kevin Durant ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 5 against the Toronto Raptors. The forward, who previously missed nine playoff games with a strained right calf, saw a large workload in his first action since returning and eventually aggravated his leg ailment.

The Raptors defeated the Warriors in six games to win their first NBA championship in franchise history.