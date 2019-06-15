Pelicans trade Anthony Davis to Lakers for massive haul, three first-round picks

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers missed the playoffs last season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Los Angeles Lakers traded point guard Lonzo Ball to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) will officially join the Los Angeles Lakers next month. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans agreed to trade center Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal.

ESPN and The Los Angeles Times reported the Lakers are expected to trade forward Brandon Ingram, point guard Lonzo Ball and shooting guard Josh Hart for Davis, who requested a trade earlier this year.

The trade cannot be made official until July 6.

The Pelicans also will receive three first-round picks, including the No. 4 overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft. New Orleans also has the draft's No. 1 overall pick, which is expected to be used on Duke forward Zion Williamson.

Davis was the No. 1 overall pick in 2012. He is a six-time All-Star who averaged 25.9 points, 12 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 blocked shots in 56 games last year.

The trade pairs Lakers forward LeBron James with a second superstar. James missed the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010 this season.

Los Angeles previously tried acquiring Davis before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. The Lakes are also expected to pursue Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker in free agency, The New York Times reported.

The Lakers went 37-45 last season and have not made the playoffs since the 2012-13 campaign.