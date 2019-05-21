Pelicans executive calls team 'right environment' for Anthony Davis

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was the No. 1 overall pick in 2012. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin called the organization the "right environment" for veteran forward Anthony Davis.

Speaking on a conference call introducing Trajan Landon as the Pelicans' new general manager, Griffin said he plans to talk with Davis soon. Davis requested a trade earlier this year.

"If winning is what he is indeed all about, which we have every reason to believe, we feel confident that we can create - and are creating - the right environment for Anthony," Griffin said, according to ESPN.com, "and frankly for high-caliber players of all types to want to be a part of."

Davis was the No. 1 overall pick in 2012. There has been no indication he will recant his trade request.

Davis, 26, can also leave as a free agent after next season.

New Orleans landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft last week. The Pelicans are expected to draft Duke's Zion Williamson with the top pick.

The Pelicans also have not ruled out drafting Murray State guard Ja Morant. Griffin said he and coach Alvin Gentry spoke with both players last week.

"We sat with those kids who are both incredible human beings and all about the right things," Griffin said. "We know unequivocally that either one of them would be thrilled to join us in New Orleans. And they're both very much excited about the concept."