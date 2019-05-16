Duke star Zion Williamson is projected to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Barring a trade, Williamson is likely to be drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Zion Williamson's stepfather told the ESPN affiliate in Baton Rouge, La., the Duke star would be excited to play for the New Orleans Pelicans if they take him with the first pick in June's NBA draft.

New Orleans won the draft lottery Tuesday night. The Pelicans are expected to use the top pick on Williamson.

Anderson told ESPN he has spoken with Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry and vice president of basketball operations David Griffin.

"We had a great conversation and we're excited about the prospects of coming down there and getting settled and looking for a place to stay and all of these good things," Anderson said.

Williamson can still return to Duke for his sophomore season. He has not signed with an agent or worked out a shoe deal.

"There has been a lot of speculation, but that is nothing that we have even considered," Anderson said.

New Orleans went 33-49 last season. The Pelicans only had a 6 percent chance of winning the lottery.

"One thing that Zion has been taught, you accept the things you can't change, you change the things that you can change, and this is one of the things that he had nothing to do with," Anderson said. "It's the process of the NBA."