Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans have fired general manager Dell Demps in the wake of the Anthony Davis saga.

Sources told ESPN and the New Orleans Times-Picayune that the team dismissed Demps on Friday morning.

Sources told ESPN that the franchise is discussing internal candidates -- including David Booth and Danny Ferry -- to replace Demps in an interim role. Ownership was "livid" that Pelicans star Anthony Davis left the Smoothie King Center after getting injured during the first half of the team's win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday in New Orleans.

Davis was the center of trade negotiations between the Los Angeles Lakers and Pelicans prior to the trade deadline. Davis has requested a trade from the franchise, despite still being under contract through the 2019-2020 season.

Demps, 49, began his tenure as the team's general manager in July 2010, when the franchise was still the New Orleans Hornets.

The Pelicans (26-33) return from the All-Star break for a matchup against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.