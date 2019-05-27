Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert (C) met with former President Barack Obama (L) and former Vice President Joe Biden (R) in 2016 after the Cavaliers won the NBA Finals. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has been hospitalized after experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

Gilbert was admitted to the Detroit-area facility on Sunday morning, according to a statement from his company, Quicken Loans.

"He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably," the statement said. "Our collective thoughts and prayers are with Dan for a speedy recovery."

Gilbert, 57, is the chairman of Quicken Loans and Rock Ventures. He has owned the Cavaliers since 2005. Gilbert has a net worth of $7.3 billion, according to Forbes.

The Cavaliers posted a 19-63 record last season and own the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.