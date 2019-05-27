May 27 (UPI) -- Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has been hospitalized after experiencing stroke-like symptoms.
Gilbert was admitted to the Detroit-area facility on Sunday morning, according to a statement from his company, Quicken Loans.
"He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably," the statement said. "Our collective thoughts and prayers are with Dan for a speedy recovery."
Gilbert, 57, is the chairman of Quicken Loans and Rock Ventures. He has owned the Cavaliers since 2005. Gilbert has a net worth of $7.3 billion, according to Forbes.
The Cavaliers posted a 19-63 record last season and own the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.