May 26 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors opened as favorites in the NBA Finals for a fifth straight year despite the murky status of superstar forward Kevin Durant.

The Warriors were installed as -275 favorites to beat the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals, per Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. The Raptors were at +225 to win the best-of-seven series.

Since then, the odds have shifted more in favor of Golden State, who is now -300 to claim the NBA championship, while the Raptors are up to +240, per Westgate.

Despite being favored to win their fourth title in the last five years, the Warriors are one-point underdogs in Game 1 on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Golden State was favored to win in the last four Finals series, which all came against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors have won three of the last four NBA titles.

Durant suffered a right calf strain against the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. He missed Game 6 of that series and sat out all four games of the Warriors' sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the conference finals.

The team announced Thursday that Durant is "unlikely" to play in Game 1. The Warriors have posted a 31-1 record in their last 32 games when star guard Stephen Curry plays and Durant does not.

The Raptors fell into a 2-0 hole against the Milwaukee Bucks before winning four straight to clinch the Eastern Conference finals series. Toronto advanced to its first NBA Finals in franchise history with a comeback win in Game 6 on Saturday night.

Toronto won both regular-season meetings against the Warriors this year. The Raptors edged the Warriors, who played without Curry and Draymond Green, in overtime 131-128 on Nov. 29 and 113-93 at Oracle Arena, without Kawhi Leonard, on Dec. 12.