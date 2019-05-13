May 13 (UPI) -- The stage for the 2019 NBA Conference Finals has been set after Sunday's wins by the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors.
The No. 3-seeded Trail Blazers will play the No. 1 Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Portland beat the Denver Nuggets 100-96 in Game 7 of their semifinals matchup.
Stephen Curry and the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in six games during their second-round series. Golden State has not missed the NBA Finals since 2014.
The Raptors clinched their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2016 with a thrilling 92-90 win over Philadelphia Sunday night. Toronto is the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Toronto will play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the No. 1-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee beat the Boston Celtics in five games of their second-round matchup.
How to watch the 2019 NBA Conference Finals:
Eastern Conference Finals:
Game 1: Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks -- 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, TNT
Game 2: Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks -- 8:30 p.m. Friday, TNT
Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors -- 7 p.m. Sunday, TNT
Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors -- 8:30 p.m. May 21, TNT
Game 5 (if necessary): Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks -- 8:30 p.m. May 23, TNT
Game 6 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors -- 8:30 p.m. May 25, TNT
Game 7 (if necessary): Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks -- 8:30 p.m. May 27, TNT
Western Conference Finals:
Game 1: Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors -- 9 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN
Game 2: Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors -- 9 p.m. Thursday, ESPN
Game 3: Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers -- 9 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
Game 4: Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers -- 9 p.m. May 20, ESPN
Game 5 (if necessary): Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors -- 9 p.m. May 22, ESPN
Game 6 (if necessary): Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers -- 9 p.m. May 24, ESPN
Game 7 (if necessary): Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors -- 9 p.m. May 26, ESPN