Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) celebrates a basket with forward Kevin Durant (35) and guard Andre Iguodala during the NBA Western Conference Semifinals. Curry and the Warriors will play the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- The stage for the 2019 NBA Conference Finals has been set after Sunday's wins by the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors.

The No. 3-seeded Trail Blazers will play the No. 1 Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Portland beat the Denver Nuggets 100-96 in Game 7 of their semifinals matchup.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in six games during their second-round series. Golden State has not missed the NBA Finals since 2014.

The Raptors clinched their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2016 with a thrilling 92-90 win over Philadelphia Sunday night. Toronto is the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto will play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the No. 1-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee beat the Boston Celtics in five games of their second-round matchup.

How to watch the 2019 NBA Conference Finals:

Eastern Conference Finals:

Game 1: Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks -- 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, TNT

Game 2: Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks -- 8:30 p.m. Friday, TNT

Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors -- 7 p.m. Sunday, TNT

Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors -- 8:30 p.m. May 21, TNT

Game 5 (if necessary): Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks -- 8:30 p.m. May 23, TNT

Game 6 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors -- 8:30 p.m. May 25, TNT

Game 7 (if necessary): Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks -- 8:30 p.m. May 27, TNT

Western Conference Finals:

Game 1: Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors -- 9 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN

Game 2: Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors -- 9 p.m. Thursday, ESPN

Game 3: Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers -- 9 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Game 4: Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers -- 9 p.m. May 20, ESPN

Game 5 (if necessary): Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors -- 9 p.m. May 22, ESPN

Game 6 (if necessary): Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers -- 9 p.m. May 24, ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors -- 9 p.m. May 26, ESPN