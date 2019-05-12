Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Chase-down block 'mini version' of LeBron James' famous swat

May 12 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum had a remarkable chase-down block against the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 on Sunday.

With under five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray leaked out on a fastbreak and appeared to have an easy path for a layup. Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry contested Murray's shot, giving McCollum enough time to make a play on the ball.

McCollum came flying in and smacked the ball off the backboard to save the basket. He compared his block to former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James' famous swat on Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

"I just went and got it, Bron-style," McCollum told reporters. "It was a mini version of Bron's block on Iggy some years ago. Definitely didn't get up as high, but it was a cool play and something that we'll remember forever. I might get a picture of that one."

CJ chased him down pic.twitter.com/awlMdGEbVu— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 12, 2019

Portland, leading 87-83 at the time, defeated the Nuggets 100-96 to reach the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2000. McCollum had 37 points (17-of-29 shooting) and nine rebounds in 45 minutes.

The Trail Blazers play the Golden State Warriors, who defeated the Houston Rockets in six games, in the conference finals Tuesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.