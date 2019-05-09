Golden State coach Steve Kerr: Warriors were giants after Kevin Durant injury

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and his team defeated the Houston Rockets in Game 5 without Kevin Durant, who suffered a calf strain in the second half. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Golden State head coach Steve Kerr echoed the words of Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp and called his team "[expletive] giants" after the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Warriors' victory came after losing leading scorer and superstar Kevin Durant to a right calf strain late in the third quarter. Golden State led by as many as 20 points, but saw that lead dwindle after Durant's exit.

Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry picked up the team with 12 points and a pair of assists in the fourth quarter to hold off the Rockets' rally.

"I apologize to my mom, who is probably watching, but our guys are [expletive] giants," Kerr told reporters. "That was an unbelievable victory tonight."

Klopp used the phrase after Liverpool defeated Barcelona FC 4-3 on aggregate after being down 3-0 following the first leg of the Champions League semifinal match.

The Warriors' 104-99 win Wednesday night gave them a 3-2 series lead over James Harden and the Rockets. Houston hosts the Warriors for Game 6 on Friday night.

Durant was to undergo an MRI exam Thursday. He has been ruled out for Friday's contest.