Warriors' Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant exchange precise full-court passes

May 8 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors stars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry took turns throwing full-court passes to each other in the first half Wednesday night.

Curry grabbed a rebound off a deflection from Warriors forward Draymond Green and found Durant with a long outlet pass in the first quarter. Durant, who outran Rockets star James Harden, capped the dish with a two-handed dunk.

Later in the second quarter, Durant returned the favor with a deep heave down the court to Curry. Green again swatted a rebound, which fell into Durant's hands.

Curry handled the pass and went up for a reverse layup with Rockets guard Austin Rivers behind him. Curry drained the shot and drew the foul.

The Warriors held a 57-43 halftime lead over the Rockets. Durant had 20 points, four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes. Curry had five points on 2-of-8 shooting, with three rebounds and two assists.

The series is tied 2-2.