NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Kevin Durant out for Game 6 after non-contact injury vs. Rockets

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant scored 22 points and had five rebounds and four assists before leaving in the third quarter of a win against the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of a Western Conference semifinals matchup on Wednesday in Oakland.

May 9 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Game 6 of a Western Conference semifinals matchup against the Houston Rockets after sustaining a calf injury.

Durant strained his right calf in the third quarter of the Warriors' 104-99 win against the Rockets on Wednesday in Oakland. Golden State leads the series 3-2 heading into Game 6.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr ruled Durant out for Game 6, before the Warriors star is set to get an MRI on Thursday.

"He's not going to play Game 6," Kerr told The Athletic. "We can all pretend and just say he's doubtful. But he's not playing Game 6."

Durant hit a jump shot at the start of his injury sequence. He turned to run up the court, but landed awkwardly on his right foot. Durant hopped on his leg before reaching for the area and bending over. He then limped toward the sideline and went to the locker room.

The Warriors star had 22 points, five rebounds and four assists before his exit. Durant is the back-to-back NBA Finals MVP. He is averaging 35.4 points per game in the playoffs.

Golden State and Houston take the court for Game 6 at 9 p.m. on Friday at Toyota Center in Houston.