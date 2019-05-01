Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) gets a thumb in the eye from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the first quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals Tuesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets are confident that star guard James Harden won't have further problems with his vision in the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors.

Sources told ESPN that Harden saw an eye doctor after the Rockets' flight landed in Houston on Wednesday. Tests on his eyes revealed no damage to either of his corneas, and the team expects his blurry vision to return to normal before Game 3.

Warriors forward Draymond Green inadvertently struck Harden in the face about five minutes into the Rockets' loss in Game 2 Tuesday night. Harden sustained contusions in both eyes and a laceration on the inside of his left eyelid.

Harden, who exited the contest after the incident, told reporters he could "barely see" when he returned to the game in the second quarter.

"I couldn't see nothing," Harden said. "I barely could see. They put a couple of drops in to help it and numb it a little bit. All the lights were blurry."

Despite Harden's vision issues, he finished with 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting. His shooting percentage (47.4 percent) was his highest single-game mark of this postseason.

The Rockets lost 115-109 and trail Golden State 2-0 in the series. The Rockets host the Warriors for Game 3 on Saturday in Houston.