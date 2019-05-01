Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) matched reigning NBA MVP James Harden with 29 points in a win against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant scored 29 points to lead the Golden State Warriors over the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of a Western Conference semifinals matchup.

The Warriors own a 2-0 lead in the series following the 115-109 victory Tuesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Rockets star James Harden matched Durant's 29 points but was unable to help his team steal a road victory.

The series heads to Houston on Saturday for Game 3.

"It was definitely that we wanted to take care of home [court]," Durant told reporters. "Especially how last series went, losing two at home. I think we are just a little more focussed to finish games."

Golden State earned a 6-0 lead after tip-off and never trailed in the game, building its lead to 15 points. The Warriors held a 29-20 lead after the first quarter, while paced by Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Harden did not score in the first frame and was limited after suffering an eye injury.

Houston got to within three points of Golden State in the second quarter, but couldn't close the gap. Harden woke up to score 12 points in the frame, but the Rockets still trailed 58-49 at the break. Klay Thompson helped the Warriors hold onto the lead with 11 points in the second quarter.

Thompson was on the prowl once again in the third frame. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers with about five minutes remaining in the quarter, giving Golden State an 82-67 advantage.

Harden had 13 points in the fourth quarter and the Rockets closed the gap to three points multiple times down the stretch, but couldn't complete the comeback against the Warriors' high-powered attack.

"[We have to] get ready for Game 3," said Rockets star Chris Paul, who scored 18 points in the loss. "We are going back home and we understand that's all we need to worry about is Game 3 ... So get some rest, get back home and get in front of our crowd and get out there and play Game 3."

Curry scored 20 points in the win. Thompson scored 21 points for the Warriors. Green had 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the win.

The Warriors and Rockets tip-off for Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston.