Houston Rockets guard James Harden (C) missed a big portion of the first quarter after sustaining an eye injury in a game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- James Harden and Stephen Curry missed time in the first quarter of Game 2 between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors after sustaining ugly injuries.

Harden said he could "barely see" after taking a hit to the face from Warriors star Draymond Green with 6:27 remaining in the first quarter of the Rockets' 115-109 loss on Tuesday in Oakland. Harden crashed to the floor after being hit while fighting to rebound one of his own shots. He was checked on by the medical staff before heading to the locker room with a towel over his face.

The Rockets star missed the remainder of the quarter. He returned to the bench with 9:38 remaining in the first half. He re-entered the game with 7:07 left in the second quarter.

Harden was still wiping his eyes during his postgame news conference. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said Harden was bleeding from the eye due to the lacerated left eyelid.

"It hurt," Harden told reporters. "I could barely see. Just try to go out there and do what I can to help my teammates. It's pretty blurry right now. Hopefully it gets better day by day.

"Can't see nothing. Barely can see."

Green said he made a mistake hitting Harden and that he checked on the Rockets star after the run-in.

"It's not about hurting anybody out here," Green said. "So many times people forget when a guy has an injury, you live with that every day, every second of every day. It's not just about this game. If his eye is messed up, he's got to live that every day. Just want to check on the guy."

"At the end of the day, it's bigger than basketball when it comes to injuries."

Harden still managed to match Warriors star Kevin Durant with a game-high 29 points in the loss.

Curry's injury appeared more serious than Harden's at first glance. The Warriors sharpshooter grimaced in pain with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter. He went to the locker room with a left hand injury.

Cameras caught the injury as Curry walked to the sideline. His left middle finger was bent in an unnatural direction. X-rays were negative on the finger and Curry returned to the game with 5:12 remaining.

Your browser does not support iframes.

"It hurts, but I'll be alright," Curry told reporters. "I didn't break anything, so that's fortunate. Higher powers were looking out for me on that one. I just have to deal with pain and hopefully, before Saturday, that goes away."

Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals series tips-off at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in Houston.