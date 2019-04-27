Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid averaged 24.8 minutes per game in the 76ers first round five game playoff series win over the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid says that in round two he plans to increase his workload despite having tendinitis in his knee. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Philadelphia center Joel Embiid says he plans to increase his workload in Round 2 of the playoff series against the Toronto Raptors.

Embiid said following the shootaround Saturday in Toronto that he still is bothered by tendinitis in his left knee but will play through it.

"It's still not there. It's still trying to get better," Embiid said.

"But that's an issue that's going to be there at least all playoffs until I actually get some real time to get some rest and work on myself. But, we did a good job managing it. Obviously, I only averaged about 24 minutes last series, so this one I'm definitely going to need way more than that."

In the series win over the Nets, Embiid averaged 24.3 minutes per game, putting up 24.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks.

Embiid is on the 76ers' injury report entering Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. He missed Game 3 of the Brooklyn playoff series due the issues with his knee.

In the Game 5 clincher against the Nets, Embiid scored 23 points in just over 20 minutes.