Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter (L) has a separated shoulder and his status is uncertain for Portland's second-round series against the winner of the San Antonio Spurs-Denver Nuggets series. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

April 26 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter told reporters Friday he has a separated left shoulder and his status for the team's upcoming Western Conference semifinals series is uncertain.

Kanter said the injury occurred during the Trail Blazers' 118-115 series-clinching win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 Tuesday night. The Trail Blazers returned to practice Friday as they wait to find out their second-round opponent.

"I think the Blazers are doing a very good job taking care of it. But, I mean obviously, I'm not going to lie, it hurts pretty bad," Kanter told reporters. "I mean I'm having a hard time changing my shirt or eating food. So it's a process. We're just taking it day by day, see how it feels."

Kanter had 13 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Game 5. Portland plays the winner of the San Antonio Spurs-Denver Nuggets first-round series. The series is tied 3-3 and Game 7 is Saturday night in Denver.

Blazers head coach Terry Stotts said he was hopeful Kanter could play in Game 1 despite the injury.

"I know it's too early," Stotts told reporters. "The good thing is we don't play until Monday, so we don't really have to make any decisions until then. So we're hopeful."

Kanter has averaged 13.2 points and 10.2 rebounds in the playoffs. In Game 1 against Oklahoma City, he notched 20 points and 18 rebounds. The former New York Knicks center said he will work with the Blazers' training staff and see how the shoulder feels over the next few days.

"They just said it's a separation, it's normally around a month to just heal it," Kanter said. "But I mean, you don't have a month to take off, so I'm just going to push through it."

Portland's second-round series begins Monday night.