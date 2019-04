Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek dies at 79

Former Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek played all 16 seasons of his NBA career in Boston. Photo courtesy of Twitter/ ESPN Boston

April 25 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics legend and basketball hall of famer John Havlicek died Thursday at age 79 in Jupiter, Fla.

The Celtics released a statement Thursday evening regarding Havlicek's passing:

"John Havlicek is one of the most accomplished players in Boston Celtics history, and the face of many of the franchise's signature moments. He was a great champion both on the court and in the community, winning 8 NBA championships and an NBA Finals MVP, while holding Celtics career records for points scored and games played.

"Named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History, he is enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame and his retired #17 hangs in the Garden rafters. His defining traits as a player were his relentless hustle and wholehearted commitment to team over self. He was extraordinarily thoughtful and generous, both on a personal level and for those in need, as illustrated by his commitment to raising money for The Genesis Foundation for Children for over three decades through his fishing tournament.

"John was kind and considerate, humble and gracious. He was a champion in every sense, and as we join his family, friends, and fans in mourning his loss, we are thankful for all the joy and inspiration he brought to us."

Havlicek spent all 16 seasons of his NBA career with the Celtics and was part of eight NBA championship teams.

He was named to the All-Star team 13 times. He was also a standout at Ohio State when the Buckeyes won an NCAA championship in 1960.

While no cause was of death given, the Celtics said that Havlicek had suffered from Parkinson's disease.