Nets GM Marks fined, suspended for entering referee's locker room after game

The Philadelphia 76ers have a 3-1 lead over the Brooklyn Nets in their best-of-seven first round playoff series in the Easter Conference. Following a loss in Game 4, Brooklyn GM Sean Marks was fined for entering an off-limits officials locker room to express his displeasure over calls in the Nets loss. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- The NBA has fined and suspended Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks after he entered the referees' off-limits locker room.

The league announced Sunday Marks is suspended for one game and fined $25,000 for his actions following the Nets 112-108 loss in Game 4 on Saturday to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Marks will serve the one-game suspension Tuesday when the Nets and 76ers play in Game 5 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Game 4 was marked by two ejections after pushing between the Nets' Jared Dudley and 76ers' Jimmy Butler.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid was given a flagrant foul during the contest, and ESPN reports that Marks was upset that Embiid was not ejected.

Marks was the NBA's first New Zealand-born player. He was drafted by the New York Knicks in the 1988 draft.