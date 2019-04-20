NBA rescinds technical fouls for Warriors' Durant, Clippers' Green

Warriors forward Kevin Durant commits a foul on Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari in the NBA playoffs Thursday at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. Durant and the Clippers JaMychal Green have had technical fouls rescinded from Game 3. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Golden State's Kevin Durant and JaMychal Green of the Los Angeles Clippers had technical fouls rescinded from Game 3 of the NBA playoffs series.

The NBA announced Sunday that the technical foul calls were rescinded after both players protested the call.

Each player was given a double technical early in the third quarter of the Warriors' 132-105 win Thursday night in the first-round playoff series.

Golden State leads the best-of-seven series two games to one.

The double technical fouls were called as the two players yelled at each other.

"Me and JaMychal Green, we were conversing about the play that happened before, just like you and I," Durant said after the game.

"Somebody came out of nowhere and tech'd us both. How would you feel? That was pretty quick.

"Hopefully they rescind that one because I don't want somebody to think somebody is in my head, that's why I got that tech. I just want to get that out of the way because I don't want to jeopardize my team in the future."

Durant was ejected from the first game of the series with a double technical after getting into a verbal altercation with Patrick Beverley.