NBA Playoffs: Sixers' Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 4 vs. Nets

April 19 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 4 of a first round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday in Brooklyn.

Embiid was the only Sixers player listed on Friday's NBA injury report. His injury designation was for left knee soreness. The Nets' Allen Crabbe (right knee arthroscopy) and Ed Davis (right ankle sprain) are both out for Game 4.

Embiid last played in Game 2 of the series, scoring 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a win against Brooklyn. He had 22 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks and four assists in the series opener.

The Sixers have a 2-1 lead in the series after beating Brooklyn 131-115 Thursday in Brooklyn. Ben Simmons led the way with 31 points and nine assists for Philadelphia.

Embiid appeared in a career-high 64 games this season, averaging 27.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.