Texas Tech star, Big 12 Player of the Year Jarrett Culver to enter 2019 NBA Draft

April 18 (UPI) -- Texas Tech sophomore and Big 12 Player of the Year Jarrett Culver declared for the 2019 NBA Draft after two seasons at the school.

Culver made the announcement on social media Thursday, 10 days after the Red Raiders completed their season with an overtime loss to the Virginia Cavaliers in the national championship game.

"I want to thank God and my family for the talent to play this game and always supporting me," Culver said. "Thank you Texas Tech, my coaches and teammates, and Lubbock. We did things people thought weren't possible because of you. It's time to take the next step, always a Red Raider."

Culver, who was born in Lubbock, Texas, led his hometown Red Raiders to the two deepest NCAA tournament runs in program history. Texas Tech reached the Elite Eight for the first time during Culver's freshman season.

Culver averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the 2018-19 season and had the Red Raiders on the cusp of its first national title. Texas Tech ultimately fell to Virginia in its first-ever trip to the Final Four.

Under new NCAA rules, Culver can sign an agent and still return to school if he chooses. The shooting guard has until May 29 to make a final decision.

The 2019 NBA Draft begins June 20. ESPN has Culver at No. 6 on its rankings of the top 100 NBA prospects. Sports Illustrated lists Culver as the No. 3-best player in the upcoming draft.