March 11 (UPI) -- LPGA star Michelle Wie is now engaged after saying yes to a proposal from Jonnie West, the son of NBA legend Jerry West.

West popped the question near the Lyon Street Steps in San Francisco. Wie posted photos from the proposal Sunday on Instagram. The post had nearly 50,000 likes by Monday afternoon.

"My person for life," Wie wrote for the Instagram caption. She also used the hashtag "#WieGoesWest."

Wie also posted several messages to her Instagram story, showing well-wishers congratulating the couple. One of the messages came from fellow golfer Justin Thomas.

West, 29, is a front office executive for the Golden State Warriors, working as the team's director of basketball operations.

Wie, 20, watched her 2018 season end with a right hand injury. She had surgery in October. The five-time LPGA champion tied for 23rd at Honda LPGA Thailand 2019 in February, her only tournament this season.

She withdrew from the HSBC Women's World Championship during the first round on Feb. 28 in Singapore.

West and Wie went public with their relationship with a social media post on Jan. 25.