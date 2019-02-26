Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Tommy Morrissey recently proved that you don't need two arms to hit a Little League long ball.

The 8-year-old went yard during his first game of the season on Saturday in St. Louis. Morrissey plays for a Palm Beach Gardens Florida Youth Athletic Association Little League club named the St. Louis Cardinals.

Morrissey -- who was born with just his left arm -- is also a golf prodigy who has appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show. He can drive a golf ball up to 200 yards.

The young slugger smacked his latest hit between second and third base, lacing the ball to the outfield fence. He jetted around the bases to score the inside-the-park four-bagger.

"It's opening day for my St. Louis Cardinals and thanks to my recent hitting sesh with Chris Carpenter at Cardinals spring training, I stepped up and sent it to the fence," Morrissey's parents wrote for the description on his latest OneArmGolfer social media video.

He also went yard in his first game last season in Little League.

Morrissey got some hitting tips last week from Cardinals star pitcher Chris Carpenter. He smacked one of Carpenter's offerings to center field before another hit to left field during that exchange at Cardinals spring training in Jupiter, Fla.

"What a blessing to hang with Cardinals yesterday at spring training," the social media caption for that video read. "Cy Young pitcher Chris Carpenter threw me a few which was a major hi-light and Mike Maddux reminded me to work hard and pick up the balls. All the guys were super cool! A special thanks to Mike Schildt for making it happen! Can't wait to watch a few games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium."

Morrissey has also been profiled on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Fox Sports and the PGA. He began golfing after his first birthday. Morrissey met Tiger Woods in 2014 and taught the golf icon some lessons at just 3 years old.

"I was shocked with what he was able to do," Woods told Fox Sports. "It's amazing to see that with his left hand he's able to hit that much power and hit it that hard."

Morrissey's "OneArmGolfer" Instagram account has nearly 36,000 followers. He also works with the UnLIMBited Foundation, which provides financial assistance to families seeking limb correction surgery for their children versus amputation.