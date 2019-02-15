NBA commissioner Adam Silver unveils futuristic jerseys

NBA commissioner Adam Silver unveiled futuristic jerseys during the annual All-Star Technology Summit on Friday. File Photo by Drew Angerer/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- NBA commissioner Adam Silver unveiled the NBA's "smart jersey of the future" at the annual All-Star Technology Summit at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte on Friday.

Silver, using an app on a phone, changed the name and number on the back of a prototype jersey that was displayed on the stage. The commissioner switched the jersey from a Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry model to a Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan model at the push of a button.

Silver stated the futuristic apparel won't be available for another 20 years, and a price point wasn't revealed. Nike, the official apparel partner of the league, wasn't mentioned during the demonstration.

Adam Silver unveils the NBA jersey of the future. pic.twitter.com/h5GePOwOjx — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2019

Silver opened the 20th annual summit, which acts as a platform for discussions about the future of basketball and the role of advancing technology.

Other topics at the event included sports betting, disruptive technology, the relationship between athletes and technology and ways to attract younger fans to the sport.

NBA All-Star Weekend opened with the summit and the revealing of the finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

The list of finalists includes: Marques Johnson, Jack Sikma, Ben Wallace, Paul Westphal, Leta Andrews, Hugh Evans, Bill Fitch, Bobby Jones, Sidney Moncrief, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, Theresa Weatherspoon and Chris Webber.