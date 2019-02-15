Trending Stories

Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal returns to first practice since December
Minnesota Twins finalizing extension with SS Jorge Polanco
Colin Kaepernick, NFL reach settlement in collusion lawsuit
Daytona 500: Full starting lineup, how to watch
Thunder's Russell Westbrook passes Gary Payton as franchise scoring leader

Latest News

NBA commissioner Adam Silver unveils futuristic jerseys
Ben Wallace, Chris Webber highlight Basketball Hall of Fame finalists
Detroit Lions release safety Glover Quin, two others
Thousands of British students skip school to protest climate change
Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II to meet with Antonio Brown
 
