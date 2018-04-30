Will Smith, Kevin Hart, Lil Dicky team up for 76ers hype video

April 30 (UPI) -- West Philadelphia native Will Smith posted a hype video for the Philadelphia 76ers Monday on his Instagram account, asking fans if they "can feel that?"

He also channeled his inner Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The four-time Grammy Winner-turned actor also posted the footage to YouTube.

"This moment has been years in the making," Smith said in the video. "Can you feel that? That is the rumble of another parade on Broad Street."

"Can you feel that? It's a change in culture. From the No. 1 draft pick to the No. 1 team in the NBA," Smith and fellow actor Kevin Hart said in unison.

The film features highlights from the Sixers' season, shots of the city and clips from the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run.

"Can you feel that? That's the underdog breathing down your neck," Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said in the video.

"With a hole city united behind a team," Smith said.

"Because if you trust the process," Hart said.

The whole league might just get twist, turned upside down with a new Fresh Prince coming to claim his throne," Smith continued.

Boyz 2 Men and Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid also made cameos in the video. Smith previously posted a photo to his Instagram account on April 14 featuring himself sitting on the Sixers logo at half-court at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

"Uh-Oh ... Can y'all feel that?! They been Pokin' the Bear ... Now the Bear is WOKE," he wrote for the caption on the post.

He also posted a video of himself wearing Eagles gear on the day of the Super Bowl, while dancing to the Rocky theme song.

PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!! A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:44pm PST

The Sixers face the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at 8 p.m. Monday at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.