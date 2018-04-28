Pacers' Victor Oladipo dunks on top of Cavaliers' LeBron James

April 28 (UPI) -- Victor Oladipo did something recently that not many in the NBA have done: dunking all over Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

The All-Star shooting guard pulled off the feat in the third quarter of the Indiana Pacers' 121-87 win against the Cavaliers Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Indiana led Cleveland 82-66 with about two minutes left in the frame. Pacers guard Darren Collison threw a pass to Oladipo to his left, finding his teammate just outside the 3-point line. He took a few dribbles, beating J.R. Smith into the paint.

"King James" then slid over to help on defense, but Oladipo was already airborne. Oladipo's momentum carried him through the air and knocked James back to the floor.

The Pacers star had a game-high 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the victory. James led the Cavaliers with 22 points. He also had seven assists and five rebounds in the loss.

"[I was] just trying to mix it up," Oladipo told reporters. "Everything didn't have to be a pick and roll ... Just try to find my spots. Credit my teammates, they played phenomenal today, especially defensively. We did a great job of just moving the ball and finding one another. We were together on both ends of the floor and that was huge."

The Cavaliers and Pacers tipoff for Game 7 at noon Sunday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The winner of that game faces the Toronto Raptors next week in the Eastern Conference semifinals.