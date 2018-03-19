Justin Timberlake drills long-range shots on Wizards' practice court

March 19 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake showed off his sharpshooting prowess recently, making some long-range shots at the Washington Wizards' practice facility.

He posted the videos to his Instagram account on Sunday.

The first shot he filmed was from half court. The entertainer ran up to the logo and threw up a Hail Mary, which swished through the net. The video then cut to Timberlake standing straightaway behind the 3-point line. He stepped into two consecutive shots and drained them both.

"That's a nice practice court @jtimberlake," the Wizards tweeted.

The former 'N Sync front man preformed his solo act for The Man of the Woods tour Sunday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

But this isn't the first time Timberlake has shown off his range. He has participated in numerous celebrity all-star games and displayed his shooting touch last year at Staples Center.

"Still got that range," he wrote on social media last year. Timerlake posted a video of himself draining consecutive half court shots on the Los Angeles Lakers' home floor in that video.

Timberlake holds a minority stake in the Memphis Grizzlies. He was deeply involved in the Grizzlies' 2016 recruiting pitch to keep point guard Mike Conley on the squad. Timberlake helped the franchise craft a video, saluting the All-Star with a symphony orchestra, and asking him to stay with the team in free agency. Conley later signed a max contract to remain with the Grizzlies.

The Wizards were at home Saturday, beating the Indiana Pacers 109-102. Washington battles the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.