Home / Sports News / NBA

Justin Timberlake drills long-range shots on Wizards' practice court

By Alex Butler  |  March 19, 2018 at 8:04 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake showed off his sharpshooting prowess recently, making some long-range shots at the Washington Wizards' practice facility.

He posted the videos to his Instagram account on Sunday.

The first shot he filmed was from half court. The entertainer ran up to the logo and threw up a Hail Mary, which swished through the net. The video then cut to Timberlake standing straightaway behind the 3-point line. He stepped into two consecutive shots and drained them both.

"That's a nice practice court @jtimberlake," the Wizards tweeted.

The former 'N Sync front man preformed his solo act for The Man of the Woods tour Sunday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

But this isn't the first time Timberlake has shown off his range. He has participated in numerous celebrity all-star games and displayed his shooting touch last year at Staples Center.

"Still got that range," he wrote on social media last year. Timerlake posted a video of himself draining consecutive half court shots on the Los Angeles Lakers' home floor in that video.

Timberlake holds a minority stake in the Memphis Grizzlies. He was deeply involved in the Grizzlies' 2016 recruiting pitch to keep point guard Mike Conley on the squad. Timberlake helped the franchise craft a video, saluting the All-Star with a symphony orchestra, and asking him to stay with the team in free agency. Conley later signed a max contract to remain with the Grizzlies.

Still got that range... Grizz took the L. All good though... bounce back!!!

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

The Wizards were at home Saturday, beating the Indiana Pacers 109-102. Washington battles the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Trending Stories
NFL Mock Draft: New York Jets' trade lands franchise QB NFL Mock Draft: New York Jets' trade lands franchise QB
Milwaukee Brewers recreate 'Sandlot' scene Milwaukee Brewers recreate 'Sandlot' scene
Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tiger makes late charge, finishes fifth Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tiger makes late charge, finishes fifth
2018 NFL Draft: How Colts should use newfound picks 2018 NFL Draft: How Colts should use newfound picks
Plenty on line when Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs collide Plenty on line when Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs collide
Photos