Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake's Man of the Woods is No. 1 on U.S. album chart, Billboard.com announced Saturday.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Migos' Culture II, The Greatest Showman soundtrack at No. 3, Ed Sheeran's Divide at No. 4 and Bruno Mars' 24K Magic at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Post Malone's Stoney at No. 6, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. at No. 7, Camila Cabello's Camila at No. 8, Lil Uzi Vert's Luv is Rage 2 at No. 9 and the NOW 65 compilation disc at No. 10.