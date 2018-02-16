Christina Aguilera goes nude for bathtub photo shoot

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Music superstar Christina Aguilera went nude for a new bathtub photo shoot.

The 37-year-old singer stripped down in a series of photos she shared with her 4.5 million Instagram followers Thursday.

Two of the pictures show Aguilera striking a pose in a rectangular tub with silver hardware. The third snapshot shows the star looking over her shoulder while taking a bubble bath in a freestanding tub.

Aguilera captioned the slideshow with a drop of water emoji. The post received over 320,000 likes and plenty of compliments in the comments.

"Love it Christina!!" one person wrote.

"That iconic face! We're waiting your imminent comeback, Queen," another fan added.

💧 A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Feb 15, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Aguilera's post followed news her eighth studio album is "coming." Her most recent album, Lotus, debuted in November 2012.

"[I'm working on] multiple albums," the star told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. "One being a followup to my debut Spanish album, [and] a few solo projects with some incredible producers."

"I'm super, super excited," she added. "I'm more inspired than I've been in a really long time. It's a really, really exciting time for me."