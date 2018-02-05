Home / Entertainment News / Music

'N Sync members praise Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl performance

Feb. 5, 2018
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- 'N Sync had nothing but praise for Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl performance.

The former boy band congratulated Timberlake on its official Twitter account Sunday after the 37-year-old singer took the stage at the Super Bowl LII halftime show.

"Well done @jtimberlake you killed it! #nfl #pepsihalftime," the group wrote.

'N Sync, which disbanded in 2002, consisted of Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. Many expected the boy band to reunite and perform with Timberlake at the Super Bowl.

"#ToldYa," Bass tweeted in response to fan speculation.

"But no worries, we will all be together this spring for the star ceremony," he added, appearing to reference 'N Sync's upcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. "Awesome halftime Justin!!"

Kirkpatrick also praised Timberlake's performance on his own account.

"Wow wow wow! Best halftime of all time!!!!!! Way to go @jtimberlake that just made me so proud!!!!" the singer wrote.

Many were let down by 'N Sync's failure to reunite, despite Fatone denying in January that a performance would happen. Singer Demi Lovato was among those to express their disappointment online.

"But..... *NSYNC......" she tweeted, adding several sobbing emojis.

