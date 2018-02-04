Home / Entertainment News

Timberlake honors Prince in Super Bowl halftime show

By Ray Downs  |  Feb. 4, 2018 at 9:08 PM
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake honored Prince during his Super Bowl halftime show Sunday in Minneapolis and avoided any controversies while playing several of his best-known hits.

Timberlake began the show with a rendition of Filthy from his new album, Man of the Woods. He then performed snippets of other hits, including Senorita, SexyBack, My Love, Cry Me a River, Suit & Tie, Until the End of Time, Mirrors and Can't Stop the Feeling.

The highlight of the performance came when Timberlake honored Minneapolis native Prince, who passed away in his hometown in April 2016. Timberlake performed Prince's I Would Die 4 U off his legendary album, Purple Rain, as an image of Prince was projected onto a screen in the background.

During the performance, an aerial shot showed U.S. Bank Stadium was covered in purple light.

According to reports, producers of the halftime show originally planned to have a hologram of Prince projected onto the stage with Timberlake. But Prince had said in a previous interview that he wouldn't want a hologram of his image to be used in a performance and the idea was scrapped.

