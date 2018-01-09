Justin Timberlake gives Jessica Biel piggyback ride to Globes after-party

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Jessica Biel traveled in style to a star-studded Golden Globes after-party.

The 35-year-old actress hitched a piggyback ride from her husband, singer Justin Timberlake, after attending the 2018 Golden Globe Awards ceremony Sunday.

Biel shared a photo Monday on Instagram that showed her riding on Timberlake's back in her Dior Haute Couture gown. She jokingly compared the 36-year-old star to an Uber or Lyft ride.

"I give my ride to the #goldenglobes after party a very enthusiastic 5 [star] rating," the actress captioned the picture.

People reported Timberlake and Biel, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film at the awards show, attended Golden Globes and Late Night host Seth Meyers' after-party at Poppy in Los Angeles.

"[They] seemed so happy and in love," a source said of the couple, who reportedly took to the dance floor.

Biel and Timberlake married in October 2012, and welcomed their first child, son Silas, in April 2015. The actress said in an interview with The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in July that Silas is a "mini" version of Timberlake.