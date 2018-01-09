Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff split after five years of dating

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Longtime couple Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff have split.

Reps for the 31-year-old actress and 33-year-old musician confirmed Monday to People that Dunham and Antonoff called it quits after more than five years of dating.

E! News reported Dunham and Antonoff had drifted apart and that the pair's breakup was amicable.

"It was mutual," a source said. "Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was."

"They want the best for each other no matter what. They are moving on," the insider added.

Dunham and Antonoff started dating in 2012 after meeting on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. The musician described their relationship as "pretty normal" in an interview with People in June.

"It's pretty normal in terms of everyday life," he said. "[We're] trying to support each other [and] trying to find something new and exciting for dinner."

Dunham said in a series of tweets in November that she mistakenly thought Antonoff was going to propose. She jumped to conclusions after she heard the musician mention her name and "finger" in a conversation with his sister.

"Now I literally can't sleep cuz I'm laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake. 5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It's real nice," the Girls creator said.