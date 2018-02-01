Jessica Biel sends love to 'hot dad' Justin Timberlake on his birthday

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Jessica Biel sent her love to husband and "hot dad" Justin Timberlake on his birthday.

The 35-year-old actress dedicated a sweet post to Timberlake on his 37th birthday Wednesday ahead of the singer's halftime performance at Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

"A picture says a thousand words. And thank goodness because there aren't enough to express ALL the aspects of my love and respect for you," Biel captioned a cute photo with Timberlake on Instagram.

"Here's to a spectacular year ahead. I'm so proud of all you've accomplished and all that is ahead for you. plus you're a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD," she gushed.

I love you, you hot dad.. I'm here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1. Happy birthday, my beloved. Now go crush it this weekend at SB LII," the star gushed.

Biel and Timberlake married in October 2012 after more than five years of dating, and welcomed their first child, son Silas, in 2015. The actress said in an interview with The Tonight Show in July that Silas is a "mini" version of Timberlake.

"I feel a little intimidated by him," she joked of her son. "It's kind of like a mini Justin. It's his style. He's got, like, a daddy swagger."

Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will mark Timberlake's second Super Bowl halftime performance. His former 'N Sync bandmate Joey Fatone denied last week that the group will join Timberlake on stage.