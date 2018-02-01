Sarah Jessica Parker was 'heartbroken' over Kim Cattrall drama

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker says recent drama with Kim Cattrall left her "heartbroken."

The 52-year-old actress said on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that it was "upsetting" to hear her Sex and the City co-star say she was "never" friends with Parker or the rest of the cast.

"[I was] just heartbroken," Parker told host Andy Cohen. "I mean, that whole week, you and I spoke about it endlessly, because I was just, I don't know. I found it very upsetting because that's not the way I recall our experience."

"It's sad, but I always think that what ties us together was this singular experience," she added. "It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I hope that that eclipses anything that's been recently spoken."

Cattrall made the remark during an October episode of Piers Morgan's Life Stories after confirming she turned down the movie Sex and the City 3.

"We've never been friends," the actress said. "We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal."

Cattrall, who faced backlash for turning down the film, also said Parker "could've been nicer" about the project falling through.

"This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could've been nicer," she said.

Parker and Cattrall played Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones, respectively, in the HBO series Sex and the City and two films. Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon co-starred as Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbs.