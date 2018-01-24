Joey Fatone denies 'N Sync will reunite at Super Bowl

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Former 'N Sync singer Joey Fatone says the boy band won't reunite at the Super Bowl.

The 40-year-old television personality shot down rumors 'N Sync will join Justin Timberlake during his halftime show performance at Super Bowl LII in an interview with TMZ published Tuesday.

"I'm here right now," Fatone said from outside Delilah restaurant in Los Angeles. "If I was doing something, I would be at rehearsals right now. So obviously, there's your proof. Nothing."

"There's nothing wrong with that," he added. "[Justin]'s doing his thing."

Fatone, Timberlake and the other members of 'N Sync performed at Super Bowl XXXV in 2001. Fans have been clamoring for the boy band to reunite since their last performance as a group at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

"So sad that there's not going to be an NSYNC reunion at the Superbowl!" one fan tweeted in response to Fatone's comments.

"Unfortunately my dreams of @NSYNC reuniting @SuperBowl LII have been CRUSHED. #IWantYouBack #SuperBowlLII," another added.

'N Sync also consisted of Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick. The boy band announced a hiatus in 2002 following the release of its album Celebrity, and has not recorded new material since.