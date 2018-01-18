Timberlake says he made peace with Jackson after halftime show

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake says he has made peace with Janet Jackson following the pair's infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show that involved Jackson's breast being accidentally exposed.

The singer discussed how he felt about the incident with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe as he prepares to take the stage Feb. 4 for the halftime show of Super Bowl LII.

"I stumbled through it. You know, to be quite honest I had my wires crossed. And it's something that you have to look back on and go, like, 'OK, well, you know, you can't change what's happened, but, you know, you can move forward and learn from it,'" Timberlake said.

"Absolutely. Yeah. And ... I don't know that a lot of people know that," he continued of resolving the situation with Jackson. "I mean, I don't think it's my job to do that, because you value the relationships that you do have with people."

The first part of Timberlake's interview with Lowe will be broadcasted Thursday at 1p.m. EST on Beats 1.

Timberlake previously talked about his halftime show incident with Jackson while appear on The Late Show, joking with host Stephen Colbert, "Apparently a lot of people watch the Super Bowl ... I have learned that a lot of people watch the Super Bowl."