NBA draft bust Oden joining Big3 draft pool

By Alex Butler  |  Feb. 12, 2018 at 6:44 PM
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Greg Odeon will participate in the 2018 Big3 Draft Combine.

The league announced the move on Monday. Oden, 30, is currently a student assistant coach at Ohio State. After being drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2007, Oden played in just 82 games before being waived. He played in 23 games for the Miami Heat during the 2013-2014 season. He wasn't able to stay on the court due to chronic injuries.

The Big3 League is a 3-on-3 basketball league, which debuted last summer. Several former NBA stars have participated in the league, including Allen Iverson, Josh Childress, Mike Bibby and Rashard Lewis.

The draft is expected to occur in April and the Big3 season begins in June. Drew Gooden, Carlos Boozer, Glen Davis and several other players are confirmed for the draft combine. Nate Robinson, Ron Artest and Baron Davis have also signed on as co-captains.

Oden, who is listed at 7-feet and 250 pounds on Basketball Reference, averaged 8 points and 6.2 rebounds during his playing career.

The 2018 Big3 season will be broadcast live on Friday nights on Fox Sports. Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz founded the league.

