Home / Sports News / NBA

Pistons' Griffin gets big block in first game vs. Clippers

By Alex Butler  |  Feb. 10, 2018 at 8:17 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin had a monster block in his first game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

But the Clippers left Little Caesars Arena with a 108-95 victory Friday in Detroit.

Griffin's big play came with 1:09 remaining in the third quarter. His Pistons held a 77-72 lead at the time.

Wesley Johnson drove to the basket and sent a pass to Montrezl Harrell to get the play started. Harrell caught the ball right under the rim and looked like he would get an easy dunk.

But Griffin had other ideas. The 6-foot-10 forward jumped up and rejected Harrell. Griffin managed to regain his balance after rejecting the shot, before throwing the ball off of Harrell's legs to retain possession for the Pistons.

Griffin and Reggie Bullock led the Pistons with 19 points apiece in the loss. Griffin also had eight rebounds and six assists. Lou Williams netted a game-high 26 points for the Clippers, while Harrell put in 18 points in the win.

Griffin spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Clippers, before being traded to Detroit after 33 games this season with the franchise.

"At the end of the day, really there is one guy there that was there when I first got there," Griffin told reporters after the game. "At the start of the season we had nine new guys. Organizationally, yeah I was there for nine years, but those guys on the court, it's not quite the same."

"When it's a lot of new guys. Still, it's a team I'm familiar with, so it was a little weird. It's the first time I've ever done something like that so it's out of the way and now we're moving on."

Griffin and the Pistons travel for a 3:30 p.m. game Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Team USA shut out in first Olympic medal events in Pyeongchang Team USA shut out in first Olympic medal events in Pyeongchang
Opening ceremony: USA's Davis skips event after flag bearer comments Opening ceremony: USA's Davis skips event after flag bearer comments
Jessie Diggins after skiathlon: 'My brain and body went to war with each other' Jessie Diggins after skiathlon: 'My brain and body went to war with each other'
Dwyane Wade comfortable in Miami, coming off bench Dwyane Wade comfortable in Miami, coming off bench
Ex-Florida Gators coach Jim McElwain might land at Michigan Ex-Florida Gators coach Jim McElwain might land at Michigan
Loading...