Home / Sports News / NBA

Blake Griffin makes Detroit Pistons debut, forgets jersey

By Alex Butler  |  Feb. 1, 2018 at 11:34 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- All-Star forward Blake Griffin forgot something important when making his debut Thursday for the Detroit Pistons: his jersey.

Griffin earned a large applause during player introductions, before the Pistons beat the Memphis Grizzlies 104-102 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. He joined the team Monday after being traded by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Griffin scored a game-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds in the victory.

When he was going in during the second half, Griffin ripped off his warm up, revealing a plain white shirt. He was about to go into the game before realizing that he wasn't wearing his Pistons jersey. Griffin laughed to himself for a minute and stood on the sideline before someone could retrieve his jersey.

"You know what, I'm just gonna blame it on a new environment and my track record. I've never done that before," Griffin said after the game. "I went to take my shirt off and I said something doesn't feel right."

Griffin and the Pistons host the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. Saturday in Detroit.

Related UPI Stories
Latest Headlines
Los Angeles Lakers center Brook Lopez comes back to Brooklyn to face Nets Los Angeles Lakers center Brook Lopez comes back to Brooklyn to face Nets 2 hours ago ago
For nine seasons, Brook Lopez survived numerous coaches and teammates, played home games in three arenas and avoided getting traded several times.
Confident Thunder look to bounce back at Denver Confident Thunder look to bounce back at Denver 13 hours ago ago
When Oklahoma City came to Denver on Nov. 9, the team's chemistry was a work in progress. The Thunder were trying to mesh three superstars into a cohesive unit, and at that point it was struggling.
Spurs, Rockets square off in Texas showdown Spurs, Rockets square off in Texas showdown 13 hours ago ago
Two superstars at the height of their games -- San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge and Houston's James Harden -- will be on display on Thursday when the Spurs and Rockets clash at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.
Griffin expected to make Pistons debut Griffin expected to make Pistons debut 13 hours ago ago
Blake Griffin admits he never imagined wearing a Detroit Pistons uniform. Griffin re-signed with the Los Angeles Clippers last summer but finds himself in the Midwest after a blockbuster deal that included six players and two draft picks.
Wizards face tough task vs. Raptors without Wall Wizards face tough task vs. Raptors without Wall 13 hours ago ago
WASHINGTON -- Suggesting no John Wall is no problem for the Wizards isn't right, but Washington has won back-to-back games since losing their All-Star point guard to a lingering knee injury. Extending the streak against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday is the next challenge.
Trending Stories
Celtics' Jaylen Brown throws down dunk on Kristaps Porzingis Celtics' Jaylen Brown throws down dunk on Kristaps Porzingis
Russian teens face off for gold in ladies Olympic figure skating Russian teens face off for gold in ladies Olympic figure skating
Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler, wife die in car crash Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler, wife die in car crash
Super Bowl 52: Justin Timberlake describes 'bromance' with Tom Brady Super Bowl 52: Justin Timberlake describes 'bromance' with Tom Brady
Super Bowl LII: Kaepernick inspired Eagles' Jenkins to be leader, activist Super Bowl LII: Kaepernick inspired Eagles' Jenkins to be leader, activist
Loading...