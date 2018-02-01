Blake Griffin makes Detroit Pistons debut, forgets jersey

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- All-Star forward Blake Griffin forgot something important when making his debut Thursday for the Detroit Pistons: his jersey.

Griffin earned a large applause during player introductions, before the Pistons beat the Memphis Grizzlies 104-102 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. He joined the team Monday after being traded by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Griffin scored a game-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds in the victory.

When he was going in during the second half, Griffin ripped off his warm up, revealing a plain white shirt. He was about to go into the game before realizing that he wasn't wearing his Pistons jersey. Griffin laughed to himself for a minute and stood on the sideline before someone could retrieve his jersey.

"You know what, I'm just gonna blame it on a new environment and my track record. I've never done that before," Griffin said after the game. "I went to take my shirt off and I said something doesn't feel right."

Griffin and the Pistons host the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. Saturday in Detroit.