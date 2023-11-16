Trending
Nov. 16, 2023 / 7:48 AM

Padres' Blake Snell, Yankees' Gerrit Cole win Cy Young Awards

By Alex Butler
San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell led MLB with a 2.25 ERA this season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
1 of 6 | San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell led MLB with a 2.25 ERA this season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres and Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees won respective National League and American League Cy Young Award honors, MLB announced.

Cole and Snell received the honors Wednesday on MLB Network. Cole was a unanimous selection, while Logan Webb and Zac Gallen also received first-place votes in the National League from the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

"I'm extremely proud," Cole said on the MLB Network broadcast. "It validates a lot of the hard work I've put in over the years."

Cole, 22, went 15-4 with an American League-best 2.63 ERA. He also led the American League with 33 starts, 209 innings pitched and 6.8 hits allowed per nine innings en route to his first Cy Young Award.

Snell, 23, went 14-9 and led MLB with a 2.25 ERA and 5.8 hits allowed per nine innings. The Padres ace also claimed Cy Young honors in 2018 when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sonny Gray of the Minnesota Twins, Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays, Kyle Bradish of the Baltimore Orioles and Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners finished also inside the Top 5 in American League voting for the Cy Young Award.

Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves and Justin Steele of the Chicago Cubs followed Snell, the San Francisco Giants' Webb and Arizona Diamondbacks' Gallen atop the National League ballot.

Skip Schumaker of the Miami Marlins and Brandon Hyde of the Orioles won Manager of the Year honors on Tuesday.

MVP Award winners for the National League and American League will be revealed Thursday on MLB Network. That broadcast will start at 6 p.m. EST.

